PSB shares insider podcast: Leveraging positive consumer news as summer winds down

Powersports Business has released the fifth Insider Podcast in the “Synchrony Insights” series. It’s time to shift gears as the peak summer rush cools down at powersports dealerships. But the changing season brings fresh opportunities to dominate your market.

Tune in to this podcast to rev up your post-peak approach, whether you’re brushing up on consumer research, navigating the online customer journey or getting insights from your manufacturer representatives on 2024 model releases. Synchrony consumer financing solutions get you firing on all cylinders and help your dealership success heat up even as the temperature drops.

Episode 5 Seasonal Insights based on “In Sync with Consumers” conducted by Synchrony, July 2023.

Check out other episodes:

Episode 1, we talk inflation and how to grow your business during a time of financial uncertainty.

Episode 2 covers how to embrace e-commerce and use it as a tool to connect with more customers.

Episode 3, we discuss aftermarket products and how to help maximize profits from the parts and service departments.

Episode four, we provide dealers with a conversation about what to do with excess used inventory.

