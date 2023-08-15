MOTOTV Networks returns as sponsor of the 2023 Accelerate Conference

Familiar dealership partner MOTOTV Networks has re-upped as a Gold-level sponsor of the 2023 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, which will be held Nov. 5-7 in Dallas, Texas.

As a customizable in-store television designed to sell, MOTOTV streams the freshest content relevant to the brands you sell in your dealership daily. It’s customizable with your dealership’s own advertisements and announcements for your store only.

MOTOTV has signed on as a returning Gold-level sponsor of PSB’s Accelerate Conference in Dallas, Texas, Nov. 5-7. (Photo credit: MOTOTV)

Research shows that the most influential way to reach a customer is when they are inside your store and a credit card swipe away from a purchase. Keep them excited, informed, and ready to buy in the coolest and most modern way. MOTOTV targets your customers.

Victor Sedaka, director of sales at MOTOTV, comments, “We are looking forward to our second year at the Accelerate Conference and meeting more dealers who are ready to upgrade their showroom and service areas with the power of digital signage.”

“MOTOTV has been a great partner for our Accelerate Conferences over the years, and we are delighted to have them return as a gold-level sponsor in Dallas,” says Brendan Baker, editor-in-chief of Powersports Business. “Powersports dealerships rely on MOTOTV to keep their customers entertained while inside the showroom while also being able to add their own promotions to the screen. It’s a great way for dealers to educate and inform customers while also adding to the bottom line.”

How can MOTOTV benefit your dealership? Speak directly to their reps at the Accelerate Conference to learn more.

With the agenda for Accelerate almost finalized, Baker says that this year’s event will feature two keynote speakers to kick off the educational tracks on both days. “We will have Economist Curtis DuBay kick off Day 1, and a high-level leadership session led by a top-line speaker on Day 2. And we’re almost ready to announce the full lineup of speakers, so stay tuned.”

Sponsors of the 2023 Accelerate Conference to date are as follows:

Torque Group – Platinum

Synchrony – Platinum

Podium – Platinum

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) – Gold

MotoTV – Gold

Volcon ePowersports – Gold

Speed Leasing – Gold

Riders Advantage – Gold

700 Credit – Silver

Sheffield Financial – Silver

ZiiDMS – Silver

Protective Asset Protection – Silver

CycleTrader.com – Silver

AppOne – Silver

Rollick – Silver

Morgan Stanley – Silver

Dealers and industry members can register for the 2023 Accelerate Conference on the event’s website. Accelerate kicks off Nov. 5-7 at the Westin Galleria in Dallas, Texas.

