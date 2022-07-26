June 2022 – Top 10 stories revealed

Trying to keep up with the latest industry news? We have you covered with the top 10 most read articles in June 2022 on PowersportsBusiness.com, according to the latest Google Analytics report.

Dave spoke with Colin Miller, assistant manager of Public Relations for American Honda Powersports, as part of the 2022 Honda Pioneer 1000 Trail and Forest models press intro, otherwise known as the Pioneer Games, in Pioneer, Tennessee. Learn all about the 2022 Trail and Forest editions during their post press ride chat.

The Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic Press Experience hosted Polaris vice presidents and directors at the Polaris R&D facility to provide insight into the Ranger XP Kinetic. Read more to learn about the response after a walk-around of the UTV and an “eye-opening” ride displaying the machine's power.

June highlights also include details about an internal change for BRP, FTC actions taken against Harley-Davidson and information about our upcoming Accelerate Conference.

Check out the top 10 reads from June 2022 below.

