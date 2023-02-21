Landmaster hires engineering and business development directors

Landmaster, a USA-made UTV Company, has announced the addition of Ryan Fry as director of engineering and product development, and Jason Delor as director of business development and program management.

Prior to becoming a part of the Landmaster family, Fry developed and designed automotive interiors for about nine years before focusing on commercial vehicles and manufacturing for over six years while also taking on multiple management responsibilities.

Landmaster has announced the addition of Ryan Fry as director of engineering and product development.

"I'm very grateful to be joining the Landmaster team at this exciting time,” Fry said. “The company is well poised for successful growth and advancement in the segment as we move into future adventures with the next-generation unit and the new R&D center. The values and the culture of the entire organization have been refreshing and incredibly encouraging. The Landmaster organization prioritizes the human aspect of their customers, consumers and their employees, showcasing their reputation and their value as an American-made brand."

Outside of the realm of engineering, automotive and business, Fry spends time with his wife of sixteen years and their two daughters. He and his family do a lot of camping, hiking, biking and boating.

Delor recently spent five years working as a product safety manager in the States. Before that, he worked as an engineering director in Shanghai for three years. He also held the role of chassis and architecture manager in Seoul, Korea, for three years. At Landmaster, Delor will lead future programs while working closely with Fry. He will also assist in business development.

Landmaster has announced the addition of Jason Delor as director of business development and program management.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Landmaster team,” Delor said. “I have spent my career in the automotive and powersports industries, developing new products and leading them through production. I love the mission of Landmaster – to build American-made UTVs with high value and many great innovations. I love the passion the team has for our product, as well as toward each other. I am glad to help any way I can as we drive for growth and customer experiences next to none."

Delor and his wife are moving from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Fort Wayne, Indiana. He enjoys working on motorcycles and cars, as well as playing hockey. His wife enjoys gardening.