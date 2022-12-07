Dealership to host Grinchmas event, proceeds donated to non-profit

Check out McGrath Hawkeye Harley-Davidson's witty yet informative Instagram post! The dealership will host a Grinchmas event that the Grinch himself will attend, and the afternoon will include cookie decorating, ornament decorating, a hot chocolate bar and a popcorn bar, all while The Grinch shows.

What a great way to invite customers into your dealership to get some Christmas shopping done while providing a family-friendly environment that will surely become a memorable day for their children. The dealership will accept donations for a non-profit organization that provides beds for children in need as well.

Is your dealership doing anything to increase foot traffic and encourage customers to get in the Christmas spirit this year?