2023 Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew factory accessories closer look (video)

A week after exploring some epic terrain and some hangtime with some equally epic industry folks, we’re still riding a high following the 2023 Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew press intro in the Great Falls, Montana, area.

Allan Baynosa, assistant manager, After-Sales at American Honda Motor Co., offered some time to chat with Powersports Business content director Dave McMahon about some of over 60 factory accessories (14 all-new) for the Pioneer 1000-6P’s work and play functions for 2023. Click the play button below to view the interview and join nearly 1,000 of your fellow industry peers by subscribing to the Powersports Business YouTube channel.

Click the play button above to view the interview and join nearly 1,000 of your fellow industry peers by subscribing to the Powersports Business YouTube channel.

Don’t let these all-new Pioneer units leave your dealership without adding a couple of our favorites to the P.O. As capable as the Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew is, Honda knows that side-by-side customers typically enjoy personalizing their vehicles to make them their own, and to outfit them for specific applications. The accessories lineup includes LED headlights, speakers, plows, light bars and more. Hit play to learn about some of them.