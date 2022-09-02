Elway Powersports acquires dealership; first outside of Colorado

Elway Powersports has purchased Star City Motorsports in Lincoln, Nebraska, from owner Robert Kay. Star City features top brands such as Honda, Polaris, Can-Am, Sea-Doo, Ski-Doo, Kawasaki, Yamaha, Suzuki and CFMoto.

This marks the fourth Elway Powersports dealership acquisition in the last two years, and the first outside of Colorado.

“This acquisition is special for many reasons,” said Michael Maledon, president of Elway Powersports. “The first thing that attracted us to Star City was its full lineup of great brands. But then after visiting the dealership and meeting Robert, this was a store we had to have. Robert’s passion for thrill and adventure is manifested in how he built the dealership and is everything that Elway Powersports stands for.”

Kay, who has owned Star City since 1997, is internationally known as one of only a handful of people who have climbed Mount Everest as well as the highest peak on every other continent in the world, the highest point in all 50 U.S. states, and all of Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks.

“Aside from almost dying on Mount Everest, selling the dealership is the toughest thing I’ve done,” Kay said. “But after almost 26 years, I knew it was time, and I know it’s in great hands with Elway Powersports. I was particularly concerned with the well-being of my staff which is what truly made the difference as I was considering offers from several potential buyers. I’m genuinely excited to see what they do to grow the business and wish them the absolute best.”