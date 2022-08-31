Roland Sands Design and Bell unveil lightweight carbon helmet

Roland Sands Design and Bell have released the all-new RSD Bullitt Carbon Mulholland helmet. Vintage-racing-inspired graphic are displayed on the lightweight carbon composite shell. The Bullitt Carbon uses only premium materials inside and out and now carries pops of red, orange, brown and maroon, along with exposed carbon, recalling the classic racing paint schemes that inspired the graphic.

RSD Bullitt Carbon Mulholland helmet

The Bullitt Carbon Mulholland is Roland Sands’ latest interpretation of the iconic Bullitt silhouette. Sands spent 10 years road racing, has always liked vintage racing and frequently uses racing liveries and paint schemes as muses when developing new products. This is the second throwback racing-style scheme from RSD; earlier this year, Bell released the MX-9 Mips Rally off-road helmet with Sands, which carries a similar look.

“Bell has been a partner of mine since my racing days, and I’m proud to continue our long-standing partnership,” Roland Sands, owner of Roland Sands Design said. “The Bullitt Carbon has long been a favorite helmet of mine because of the carbon composite shell and large eye port. Similar to the MX-9 Mips Rally we launched earlier this year, we wanted to create a classic-looking graphic that embraced the carbon finish of the Bullitt. We also wanted to incorporate some of RSD’s long-term partners — Dunlop, K&N and Motul.”

Over the past 10-plus years, Sands has created more than 30 graphics with Bell across the full line of helmets. Each graphic series has carried a unique theme, and all have been personally designed by Sands. Coming off the success of his Super Hooligan National Championship series, Sands decided to develop a theme around vintage racing.

“Roland Sands continues to evolve the graphics that he creates for Bell,” SJ Owen, marketing director for Bell said. “As one of the longest-tenured collaborators for Bell, Roland brings new ideas and visuals to every project. The RSD Bullitt Carbon Mulholland is a stunning helmet that will be a great addition to any rider’s collection.”

The large eye port of the Bullitt Carbon provides riders with an almost open-face helmet feel while providing a functional chin bar. The carbon composite shell is extremely lightweight, comes with two interchangeable face shields and features a genuine leather interior — adding to the overall aesthetics of the helmet.

Available online and at Bell authorized retailers, the RSD Bullitt Carbon Mulholland will retail for $669.95 USD in sizes S (54-55cm) through XL (60-61cm).

