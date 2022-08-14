New distributorship agreement for accessories brand

Parts department managers will want to be aware of a new distribution agreement that will land Scott USA products into more dealerships.

Bangor, Maine-based Automatic Distributors has added Scott USA’s lineup of action-sports eyewear and grips to its distribution portfolio. Scott USA has become one of the most worn off-road goggle brands in the industry. Scott entered the motocross market in 1970 and has continued to build innovative, high performance and quality products.

“Scott is the pinnacle of combining innovation and technology to create some of the best sports products in the world. Our purpose at Automatic is focused on these same principles to enhance the dealer experience and increase their ability to serve powersports enthusiasts everywhere,” said Jeff Graham, president of Automatic Distributors.