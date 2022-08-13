Speed Leasing no-cost dealer leasing program expands

Speed Leasing Company, a reputable lessor of pre-owned Harley-Davidson and Indian motorcycles, has announced the launch of its fastest and most competitive offer yet, due to the recent addition of resources and technology. The new rider program considers all credit scores, customizes solutions for all income levels and allows for extended terms with lower monthly payments. The unique marketplace offer is available for dealers across 24 states.

Established in 2017, Speed Leasing’s team features seasoned specialists with decades of Harley-Davidson dealership and industry experience. The team takes pride in providing excellent service, a sense of urgency and tailored solutions. Speed Leasing believes dealer partners deserve flexible financing and fast decisions to win deals - not robots, call transfers or delays. The company passes key savings to the dealer by waiving any fees to sign up or process applications.

“We’re creating a world-class leasing experience for Harley riders and dealers alike, without the wait,” said Michael Harper, VP and Director of Originations. “We know the Harley business, understand the sales process and are here to help you close deals – fast.”

Backed by a vast network of dealers, Speed Leasing makes it easy for new or previous dealers to enroll. If you’re interested in joining, please contact support@speedleasing.com or speak with a specialist at 844-221-0102.