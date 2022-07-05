KTM RedBud National Lucas Oil Pro Motocross highlights

The Michigan RedBud MX hosted the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, this Fourth of July weekend. The fifth round of the 50th anniversary season featured some of the biggest surprises of the season in both the 250 and 450 classes.

450 Class

For the second consecutive week, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac was the man to beat, sweeping both motos convincingly for his 29th career victory. He became the first repeat winner of the season in the 450 Class. Championship point leader Chase Sexton put in an inspiring performance for both motos to come through the field to a pair of second-place finishes for second overall. Sexton continues to lead the championship standings by seven points over Tomac.

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish // Points)

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (1-1 // 50) Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (2-2 // 44) Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS (8-3 // 33) Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Kawasaki (7-4 // 32) Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda (4-7 // 32) Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., Kawasaki (3-9 // 32) Ryan Dungey, Belle Plaine, Minn., KTM (6-5 // 31) Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha (5-6 // 31) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (9-8 // 25) Marshal Weltin, Ubli, Mich., Suzuki (10-12 // 20)

450 Class Championship Standings (Round 5 of 12)

Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda - 224 Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha - 217 Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda - 194 Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Kawasaki - 179 Ryan Dungey, Belle Plaine, Minn., KTM - 153 Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha - 151 Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS - 139 Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM - 115 Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., Kawasaki – 108 Shane McElrath, Canton, NC., Husqvarna - 102

250 Class

The opening moto looked as if it was going to be another Lawrence brothers showdown for Team Honda HRC until Jett Lawrence suffered heartbreak with a mechanical failure that forced him to withdraw from the moto. This left the door wide open for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki's Jo Shimoda to have a breakthrough ride, including a pass on Hunter Lawrence for the moto win. The second moto was all Jett as he returned on a mission to take the moto win over his brother Hunter. Despite an opening lap incident, Shimoda clawed his way from the back of the field to third, which was enough to capture his first career victory. He became the first Japanese rider to stand atop the top step of the podium in the championship.

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish // Points)

Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki (1-3 // 45) Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda (2-2 // 44) Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, Calif., Husqvarna (3-5 // 36) RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (4-6 // 33) Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha (9-4 //30) Ty Masterpool, Paradise, Texas, KTM (8-8 //26) Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (7-9 // 26) Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., GASGAS (6-10 // 26) Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (35-1 // 25) Nate Thrasher, Livingston, Tenn., Yamaha (10-7 // 25)

250 Class Championship Standings (Round 5 of 12)

Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda - 218 Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda - 211 Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki - 182 Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha - 159 Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha - 145 Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., GASGAS - 141 Seth Hammaker, Bainbridge, Pa., Kawasaki - 132 Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, Calif., Husqvarna - 130 Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM – 110 RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna - 98

