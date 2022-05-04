Exmark launches shop local ecommerce platform

A new program from mower manufacturer Exmark partners with local dealers to deliver an elevated customer experience.

Exmark has launched its new Shop Local ecommerce platform for the online sale of Exmark Original parts and accessories. The platform empowers Exmark owners to search for and purchase the parts and accessories they need online anytime day or night, with delivery to their doorstep or service shop. Consumers can simply visit the parts and accessories menu on the Exmark website to get started shopping.

Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs, said one of the unique advantages of Shop Local is that when a customer buys online, they actually purchase from their local participating dealer.

“There are times when a customer needs a part as fast as possible to avoid downtime, so having a dealer close by that stocks parts on their shelf is critical,” Briggs said. “Other times, having the convenience of ordering parts online saves the customer time driving or waiting at the dealer’s parts counter.”

According to Briggs, the Shop Local program is an extension of the premium service experience Exmark and its dealers strive for each day.

“There is real investment by our dealers to offer the Shop Local service, and it’s a strong statement about their commitment to serving their local customers,” Briggs added.