Parts Unlimited continues $250K Racer Rewards Program for 2022 at 125 events

The gates have dropped for the 2022 racing season and Parts Unlimited has announced its support of amateur riders and its dedicated dealer network at over 125 race events nationwide.

Parts Unlimited is continuing its longstanding support at all levels of the industry, announcing its commitment of over $250,000 dedicated to their We Support the Sport Racer Rewards Program for the 2022 racing season.

Now in its third year, the 2022 program is shaping up to be the best-ever for rider participation. Each year, the number of entries has grown and even includes riders’ family members getting in on the racing action and program.

“This Racer Rewards Program has proven to support and strengthen the relationship between the amateur racing community and their local dealers,” said Jeff Derge, VP of Sales for Parts Unlimited’s parent company, LeMans Corporation. “It’s a win-win for everyone in the industry!”