Industry supplier gets new distribution partner

Jay Grafft, president of Janesville, Wisconsin-based Certified Parts Corporation (CPC), has announced that effective immediately, CPC is adding the states of Arizona, California, Hawaii and Nevada to Power Equipment Systems’ (PES) existing central warehouse distributor territory.

Tecumseh Power and PES have been partners from their founding in 1979. During those many years they have provided the best possible support to their dealers in technical assistance, sales support and excellent stocking levels of factory original parts, the company said.