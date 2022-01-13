Familiar face named Drag Specialties national sales manager

LeMans Corporation has named John Strangfeld as the new Drag Specialties national sales manager, effective immediately.

Thrust into the powersports industry through riding, racing and working within various powersports dealerships for over 20 years, Strangfeld has always taken an active role in the industry. This included working every facet of the dealership, including selling V-twin motorcycles in the late 1990s. His industry experience eventually led him to the LeMans family.

John Strangfeld

Strangfeld started his time with LeMans as the Moose Racing sales manager in 2000. He then served as a territory sales rep from 2004-2020. In January of 2020, Strangfeld was named a Parts Unlimited national sales manager. His sales management and team lead experience along with his personal enthusiasm for the Motor Company products makes for a seamless transition to the Drag Specialties position.

"I have had the fortune to work within LeMans, in various capacities, for the past 22 years,” Strangfeld said. “I am honored to be working with the Drag Specialties team and our valued dealer network. I look forward to working with the entire LeMans family to continue growth and brand momentum for Drag Specialties."

“This is a bittersweet announcement; we all miss (former Drag Specialties national sales manager) Jim Matchette every day,” said Jeff Derge, LeMans Corp. VP of Sales. Matchette passed away on June 9, 2021, at age 64.

“Jim and I were planning for his retirement and shared a common vision for the future of Drag Specialties. John is a key part of that vision, and the entire Drag team is excited have him leading them forward.”