Aftermarket cooling fan assembly revealed for side-by-sides, ATVs

The aftermarket accessories landscape is growing with news that a leading manufacturer and supplier of OE-engineered aftermarket replacement parts, has just introduced a new line of Power Sport Fan Assemblies for direct replacement on popular side-by-sides and ATVs. The new fan assembly range from Allentown, Pennsylvania-based Continental includes four models offering specific applications on the Polaris RZR and Sportsman Scrambler and Can-Am Outlander Renegade and Maverick.

Although cooling fan assemblies are a critical part of the engine cooling system, they typically have very little protection on ATV and UTVs. Exposure to harsh terrains and extreme climates, as well as debris and foreign objects, make ATV cooling fans a high-risk failure part. Continental ATV cooling fans are engineered and built for dependable performance in rugged off-road conditions and a wide range of weather elements.

According to Christina Bergstrom, senior product manager, “Off-road recreational vehicles is one of the fastest growing segments in the motorsports industry, which is still considered to be in its infancy. Due to the high incidence of replacement, we expect a very strong market demand for our new line of Continental Power Sports Cooling Fan Assemblies.”