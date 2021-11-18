NPA parent Copart reports quarterly financial results

Dallas-based Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), parent company of National Powersport Auctions (NPA), today reported financial results for the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2021.

For the three months ended Oct. 31, 2021, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $810.1 million, $385.0 million, and $260.4 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $217.2 million, or 36.6%; an increase in gross profit of $88.3 million, or 29.7%; and an increase in net income of $60.1 million, or 30.0%, respectively, from the same period last year.

Fully diluted earnings per share for the three months were $1.08 compared to $0.83 last year, an increase of 30.1%.

Excluding the impact of certain income tax benefits related to stock-based compensation, non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share for the three months ended Oct. 31, 2021 and 2020, were $1.07, and $0.79, respectively, which was an increase of 35.4%. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) can be found in the tables attached to this press release.