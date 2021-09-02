Royal Enfield announces 2022 650 Twin new colors, updates

Royal Enfield North America has announced the launch of new color ways for its 2022 650 Twin motorcycles – the INT 650 twin and the Continental GT 650 Twin. Both models also received a host of aesthetic upgrades, including blacked-out rims and fenders, and black fork gaiters, adding a stylish flare to Royal Enfield’s modern classic

The 2022 Royal Enfield INT 650 Twin is now available in two new Standard (single-tone) colors – Canyon Red and Ventura Blue – and two new Custom (dual-tone) colors – Downtown Drag, Sunset Strip – along with a new updated version of the chrome variant, the Mark 2. The Mark 2 Chrome INT 650 is an ode to the original Interceptor 750, a throwback to the golden age of 1960’s California motorcycle culture. The INT 650 Twin retains the single-tone Orange Crush color and the timeless Baker Express dual-tone option that has been extremely popular.

The 2022 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 café racer has also been introduced in five new colors. Taking inspiration from the Continental GT of the 1960’s and calls from die-hard fans of this beloved model, Royal Enfield has reintroduced the Continental GT 650 Twin in its most celebrated Rocker Red Standard (single-tone) and has also introduced the motorcycle in the British Racing Green Standard color. The 2022 Continental GT 650 is also available in two new Custom (dual-tone) color ways – Dux Deluxe and Ventura Storm – and has an updated version of the chrome variant in Mister Clean.

With seven color options on the 2022 INT 650 Twin, and five new colors on the 2022 Continental GT 650 Twin, both motorcycles will get a range of aesthetic updates as well to compliment the new color ways. Royal Enfield has revealed blacked-out rims and fenders on additional color variants of the INT 650 Twin, adding to its classic appeal. This update was introduced following the overwhelmingly positive response on the blacked-out rims that were previously only available on the dual-tone models. In addition to the rims and fenders, both model lines will come equipped with black fork gaiters.

Royal Enfield continues its focus on growing the middleweight segment with affordable, approachable and accessible products ideal for motorcyclists from beginner-level to seasoned riders. The 2022 models in INT 650 in Standard color ways will be available at $5,999. Custom color ways for $6,199 and the chrome variant Mark 2 models are available at $6,699. The Continental GT 650 in Standard color ways will be available at $6,199, Custom color ways are available for $6,499 and the chrome variant Mister Clean is available for $6,999.

2022 Royal Enfield North America Pricing

INT 650 Standard: $5,999.00

INT 650 Custom: $6,199.00

INT 650 Special (chrome): $6,699.00

Continental GT 650 Standard: $6,199.00

Continental GT 650 Custom: $6,499.00

Continental GT 650 Special (chrome): $6,999.00

The 2022 Royal Enfield INT 650 Twin and 2022 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Twin motorcycles will begin arriving at North American dealerships mid-September.

