2021 Yamaha MT-07 review via Rider

Since its debut in 2015, Yamaha’s MT-07 has been a popular choice thanks to its punchy parallel-twin, aggressive naked styling and lightweight accessibility. Back in 2016 Powersports Business sibling publication Rider Magazine did a comparison between the Kawasaki Ninja 650, Suzuki SV650, and Yamaha FZ-07 (the MT-07’s original moniker), and the Yamaha came out on top.

But to stay ahead of the competition, Yamaha has tweaked the styling and rider engagement while maintaining the core character at the heart of the model’s appeal for its 2021 version.

Click on the photo below to read Rider Magazine’s full review of the new machine, including specs, photos and expert opinion after testing.