Major Unit sales growth rockets back to 27.3 percent on average in September

For starters, we had a gaffe in the Same Store Sales map in the Finance section of the magazine that we launched to your inbox on Monday. I had not updated the South region data — thanks to a plentiful handful of you for the heads up, as fake news is certainly not what we’re about!

Alas, it’s updated and offers the correct September data from CDK Global Lightspeed. Dealerships in the South on average maintained their outrageous sales pace, with new and pre-owned Major Unit revenue rising by 32.2% in September vs. September 2019. Parts revenue on average at dealerships in the South experienced a 37.5% increase vs. September 2019.

Don’t forget to check out the average new and pre-owned Major Unit sales growth for September — up 27.4%!

Apologies again for the error. Click the image below to view the updated and corret Same Store Sales map.

Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com