Side-by-side poker run draws 280 entries

Over 280 side-by-side entries from all over the country, including Utah, Oregon, Texas, and Colorado, took to the Arizona Wednesday desert in hopes of winning the big prizes donated by top industry brands.

With temperatures reaching just over 100 degrees, it didn't deter off-road enthusiasts from strapping in, having a great time, and battling the 64-mile course at the 2020 Rigid Industries UTV World Championship poker run navigated by onX Off-Road.

The 2020 UTV World Championship continues through Oct. 11 in Lake Havasu, Arizona.