2021 Can-Am Defender PRO Limited launches; first cab HVAC with a long box

Can-Am Off-Road revealed its 2021 lineup Thursday night, with the 2021 Can-Am Defender PRO Limited featuring a fully enclosed cab with climate control — the industry’s first cab HVAC with a long box — to maintain the perfect temperature year-round.

The cab also makes it extremely quiet, enhancing comfort during tough work days or while cruising with friends or family.

Also new for 2021 is the Can-Am Defender PRO Lone Star. This new package comes standard with premium Lone Star badging and seats, a heavy-duty front bumper, and an aluminum rock slider for enhanced protection to tackle whatever is thrown your way.

Both of these new packages feature a new power tilt bed, making it even easier to haul and dump more cargo wherever it needs to go. They also come standard with a 4,500-pound winch, bolstered seats, signature LED lights and a 7.6-inch digital display with keypad.

Every Can-Am Defender PRO features an industry-leading six-foot multifunctional cargo box along with a lower box storage area accessible from both sides.

2021 Can-Am ATV lineup

Visco-4Lok is available for order on three new 2021 ATV mud models — the Can-Am Outlander X mr 850, the Can-Am Outlander X mr 1000R, and the Can-Am Renegade X mr 1000R.

The rugged Visco-4Lok system is an evolution of Can-Am’s already impressive Visco-Lok technology. The new system works with the push of a button, with selections of two- and four-wheel drive. But here is where it goes to an entirely new level with Visco-4Lok — riders can now engage a 4-wheel-drive lock mode, which instantly provides equal power to all four wheels. The result? Unbeatable traction.

“I’ve had a chance to put Can-Am’s new Visco-4Lok system to the test in some of the nastiest, swampiest mud holes I could find,” said Dustin Jones, Can-Am Off-Road racer and overall mud enthusiast. “I didn't cut this machine any slack and purposely tried to get it stuck in some holes I would normally go around, but when you lock the front diff it just keeps pulling! You HAVE to try this thing!”