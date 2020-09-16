William Shatner turns to dealership to auction LiveWire

The folks over at Chicago Harley-Davidson are putting together an interesting promotion with William Shatner, as the dealership has announced that it will be auctioning a previously owned Yellow Fuse LiveWire.

That’s right. William Shatner, the legendary actor, author, producer, director, screenwriter and singer who purchased his LiveWire in 2019, is excited to share his passion for electrifying two wheels. Shatner is commonly known for his exemplary roles on Star Trek and Boston Legal.

The dealership in Rosemont is offering the bike for auction, autographed tank included, here.

“This is my very own bike. I hope you love it as much as I do," he said.