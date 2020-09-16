Polaris announces 2021 race sleds

Despite the cancellation of its unveiling ceremony at the annual Hay Days event in North Branch, Minnesota, due to COVID-19, Polaris has announced its race sleds for the upcoming season.

The 2021 600R is designed specifically for snocross racing, and is combined with the mountain-focused 2021 850 RMK Khaos and cross-country-aimed 600 Indy XCR to collectively compete on racetracks and courses across North America throughout the 2021 snocross season

The full press release from the company, as well as, further insider analysis can be found at our sibling publication, Snow Goer.