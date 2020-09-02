UpNorth Sports partners with ERX for new event

Since the announcement in late July that the 54th annual Hay Days Grass Drags & Swap Meet was cancelled, smaller-sized events have begun forming across both Minnesota and Wisconsin in an effort to reclaim some of the enthusiasm lost in its absence.

The first-ever Elk River XPO at ERX will be held Sept. 11-13 at ERX Motor Park in Elk River, Minnesota, to offer “a social distancing event like none other… created for snowmobile and powersports community is a place where you can shop the newest styles and trends in powersports clothing, UTV’s, Snowmobiles, ATVs, trailers, and more!”

“I knew we needed an event for powersports enthusiasts to transition from summer fun to winter fun,” said event organizer Joe Duncan. “After interviews and review of state guidelines, I think we’ve found the best option for an event.”

Vendors to date include: UpNorth Sports, FXR, FLYracing, 509, KLIM, Castle, DSG, TOBE, FOX, WPS, Sedona Tire & Wheel, StudBoy, USI skis, Woodys, Caliber, Optimas starters, KFI Products, Power Lodge, Bikeman Performance and more.

The following information was provided in an official press release:

COVID-19 Measures: Due to COVID-19 and Minnesota guidelines, this is going to be a unique event. Below are some of the rules and guidelines. More information will be emailed to event ticket holders including, additional instructions, maps, parking information, special offers from vendors, and more. Onsite PPE stations provided. We encourage you to follow our social media channels and website for timely updates and announcements.

ADVANCED Tickets ONLY! With the limited amount of people allowed on the venue property at any one time, there will be NO onsite ticket sales. First come, first served. Tickets are limited. Tickets are sold in a 4-hour block of time and are fully refundable if this event is canceled due to changes in pandemic regulations by the state of Minnesota. The event is RAIN OR SHINE, so we will not refund due to inclement weather. NO tickets will be sold onsite. Children 8 and under are FREE, but will still need a ticket to get in. Ages 9 and up requires a paid ticket.

Food and Beverage Available Onsite: For your visit, there will be access to a full bar, beer station, food vendors, pop and water. NO outside food or beverages allowed on the property, please.