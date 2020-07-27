Polaris launches RideReady digital service platform

Powersports Business has learned that Polaris is launching an industry-first service program aimed at making powersports ownership easier and more convenient for your dealership's customers.

Through its digital strategy, Polaris is leveraging technology and digital solutions to offer industry-leading tools that break down the barriers of ownership, enhance the ride, build affinity and loyalty with riders and help to introduce new people to powersports.

“Powersports provides people with an escape from demanding lives and a sense of empowerment, fun and freedom in the outdoors — that is the experience we want to help enhance for riders, while also creating a hassle-free ownership experience,” said Vic Koelsch, Polaris’ first chief digital officer. “At Polaris, innovation doesn’t stop at the vehicle design. We believe in disrupting ourselves, bringing fresh thinking and differentiated ideas to all elements of powersports and finding new ways to connect with riders. We are creating a more integrated experience and using technology to both enhance our current digital offerings and introduce new solutions, an approach that today’s riders expect from the leader in powersports.”

The new RideReady program from Polaris provides vehicle owners with a variety of service options. Photos courtesy of Polaris

RideReady

Today, Polaris announced RideReady, an industry-first, on-demand digital platform built to make servicing and maintaining off-road vehicles, snowmobiles and motorcycles convenient and easy.

RideReady provides easy online service scheduling options, personalized vehicle and maintenance information, transparent service pricing, appointment reminders and notifications, along with how-to content for owners who prefer the “do-it-yourself” approach.

RideReady is meant to help with breaking down barriers of ownership.

For scheduling options, RideReady connects powersports owners with Polaris and Indian Motorcycle dealerships to seamlessly manage their service needs. Through participating dealers, owners can easily schedule service appointments online. In addition to drop-off appointments, select dealers are offering transport service, where they will pick-up a customer’s vehicle and bring it to their dealership; as well as mobile service, where owners can schedule appointments online with a dealer and have a certified technician come to their home to perform the requested services in their garage. Service method options vary by dealer.

“Through extensive research, customer interviews and focus groups, it became very clear that owners are looking for a consistent, comprehensive, and convenient service solution — simply put, they want service that is flexible and will work around their schedule,” Koelsch said. “Whether you are a do-it-yourselfer, have a curious mind or prefer to have a certified professional service your vehicle, RideReady was designed with powersports owners in mind.”

RideReady is an industry-first, on-demand digital platform built to make servicing and maintaining off-road vehicles, snowmobiles and motorcycles convenient and easy.

Following a successful pilot program at 20 off-road vehicle, Slingshot and motorcycle dealers throughout Minnesota and Texas, Polaris is introducing RideReady at more participating dealers across the country and will continue to expand availability to dealers in the coming months.

“We are excited to launch this game-changing service platform and connect riders and dealers in a manner like never before. A first-of-its-kind service partnership with participating Polaris and Indian Motorcycle dealers, RideReady provides dealers with another way to build customer relationships while driving traffic and growth to their service department,” Koelsch continued.

Owners can log on to RideReadyService.com and set-up an account and their virtual garage to gain access to maintenance information and service recommendations, “how-to” content specific to the registered vehicles, schedule online service appointments with participating local dealers and manage all of their vehicle maintenance and service needs.

New Account Experience

In addition to the launch of RideReady, Polaris also has elevated Polaris.com and Indian Motorcycle.com accounts by creating a more personalized, integrated experience that brings together vehicle and riding information to create a one-stop-spot tailored for owners, including easy-to-find vehicle specs and information, maintenance records and recommendations, maps of recent rides, online purchase history and, soon special offers and experiences.

This first-in-the-industry experience seamlessly integrates with Polaris’ other digital offerings like RideReady and Ride Command, so all the owner’s vehicle activity and information is available within their one convenient Account.

Ride Command

Polaris has been an industry leader in the digital space since it introduced Ride Command in 2016. Revolutionary in the powersports industry, Ride Command was the first-ever trail and mapping website and app in powersports. This transformative technology connects vehicles and riders, providing a fully integrated experience, from navigation features and group ride options to vehicle diagnostics and audio and video systems. For those without the in-vehicle display, Ride Command is also available as a free downloadable navigation app that can be used on a mobile device.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com