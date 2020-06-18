Husqvarna reveals 2021 off-road, dual sport models

Continuing to set the benchmark, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ model-year 2021 off-road and dual-sport range delivers true performance motorcycles that ensure superior riding experiences. A complete line-up of 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines that have been carefully designed and crafted from the ground up, each model provides ultimate off-road and dual-sport specific power, handling and enjoyment.

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ drive for constant development and refinement brings an extensive program of improvements and updates into the MY21 FE and TE range, a comprehensive line-up of models that will allow riders of all abilities to hit the trails with absolute confidence. From the TE 150i, TE 250i and TE 300i to the FE 350, FE 501, FE 350s and FE 501s, the entire model range features unparalleled attention to detail and a fresh and vibrant, three-color restyling.

2021 Husqvarna FE 350

From the TE 150i featuring a new piston to the Erzbergrodeo winning TE 300i, Husqvarna Motorcycles' 2-stroke range features the latest fuel injection technology, electric starters as standard, adjustable engine mapping and a chassis that offers precise flex characteristics.

2021 Husqvarna FE 501s

Offering a generous supply of torquey, manageable power, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ off-road 4-stroke range ensures both versatility and performance. From the nimble FE 350 and its ability to shine in tough and technical terrain to the larger displacement FE 501, each model is finished with high-quality components and selectable engine mapping and traction control. The FE 501 powerplant is now equipped with updated shift lockers for 2021. In dual-sport trim, the FE 350s and FE 501s offer incredible performance and rider experience on and off the road.

TECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS

➢ Chromium-molybdenum steel frame featuring precisely engineered flex characteristics

➢ Innovative 2-piece carbon composite subframe design

➢ WP XPLOR fork with advanced mid-valve piston delivering consistent damping function

➢ WP XACT shock with integrated pressure balance offers superior rider comfort and handling

➢ Progressive bodywork for optimal ergonomics

➢ CNC machined triple clamps

➢ MAGURA hydraulic clutch system offering perfect action in every condition

➢ MAGURA brake calipers and high-performance GSK discs combining superior stopping power with unsurpassed sensitivity and modulation

➢ Adjustable engine mappings on all off-road models and state-of-the-art traction control (4-strokes off-road models)

➢ Electric starter for easy starting when time is critical

➢ Lightweight Li-ion battery

➢ ProTaper handlebar

➢ Progressive throttle mechanism and ODI grips → adjustable throttle progression and easy grip mounting

FEATURES AND BENEFITS – 2-STROKES AND 4-STROKES

Frame

The chromium-molybdenum steel frame is expertly crafted using hydro-formed tubes which are laser-cut and robot-welded to ensure the highest level of precision and quality. The specifically crafted geometry utilizes advanced longitudinal and torsional flex characteristics, for unparalleled rider feedback, energy absorption and exceptional straight-line stability.

The forged aluminum cylinder head mountings on all models deliver optimal handling characteristics and comfort. The frame is finished off in a premium blue powder coating and standard frame protectors guaranteeing superior protection and durability.

➢ Advanced longitudinal and torsional flex characteristics → unparalleled rider feedback, energy absorption and exceptional straight-line stability

➢ Forged aluminum cylinder head mountings on all models

➢ Durable powder coated finish with standard frame protectors

Composite carbon fiber subframe

Unique to Husqvarna Motorcycles, the carbon composite subframe showcases advanced production technologies and innovation. Using 70% polyamide and 30% carbon fiber, the 2-piece subframe has a total weight of just over 2.2 lbs (1 kg.) With the help of computational dynamics, specific rigidity was engineered into the light and robust subframe, delivering outstanding handling and rider comfort.

➢ 2-piece subframe → weight just over 2.2 lbs (1 kg)

➢ Carbon fibre composite construction → lightweight and robust

➢ Specific rigidity characteristics → exceptional handling and comfort

Swingarm

The hollow cast aluminum swingarm offers optimal stiffness and reliability at the lightest possible weight. Specific machining allows for the chain adjustment slots to be seen from above, allowing for easy maintenance.

➢ Optimal stiffness and reliability in a lightweight construction

WP XPLOR fork

The WP XPLOR front forks consist of a 48 mm spring type layout with split rebound and damping functions meaning compression damping is solely maintained by the left leg and rebound damping solely by the right leg. The result is simple adjustment through easy access clickers (30 clicks) located on the top of each fork leg. Additionally, the standard preload adjusters allow for a 3-way preload adjustment without the use of tools.

Offering unsurpassed performance and comfort, the XPLOR fork features an advanced mid-valve piston delivering a consistent damping function while the setting allows the fork to operate higher in the stroke delivering exceptional rider feedback and bottoming resistance.

➢ WP XPLOR front fork → 48 mm spring type with split damping function

➢ Easy access preload adjusters

➢ Advanced mid-valve piston and setting → superior performance, feel and comfort

CNC machined triple clamps

The 22 mm offset black-anodized CNC machined triple clamps offer premium quality as standard on all Husqvarna Motorcycles off-road and dual-sport models. The triple clamps are expertly crafted using superior techniques and materials to provide high levels of quality and reliability. A 2-way handlebar adjustment is standard and allows for customizable ergonomics.

➢ CNC aluminum → finest quality and reliability

➢ Adjustable handlebar position → adjustable ergonomics

WP XACT rear shock

The WP XACT shock provides advanced damping characteristics while keeping a compact and lightweight design. With a pressure balance inside the shock, damping is consistent resulting in superior rider comfort and handling.

Using the same linkage progression found in the Husqvarna Motocross range, the rear end sits low for optimal control and comfort in extreme off-road and dual-sport conditions. The component is fully adjustable and delivers unrivalled traction, feeling and energy absorption. The rear wheel travel is 300 mm.

➢ Advanced linkage progression → exceptional control and comfort

➢ Pressure balance → consistent damping

➢ 300 mm wheel travel

MAGURA hydraulic clutch

The reliable, high-quality, German-made clutch system guarantees even wear, near maintenance-free operation and perfect action in all conditions. Lever free play is constantly compensated so that the pressure point and function of the clutch remain identical in cold or hot conditions, as well as over time.

➢ MAGURA hydraulic clutch → perfect action in all conditions

MAGURA Brakes

The MAGURA braking system offers the highest level of braking performance while specifically tailored for off-road and dual-sport riding to deliver a sensitive action and feel. The 260 mm front and 220 mm rear waved brake discs by GSK keep weight to a minimum and offer complete braking confidence.

➢ MAGURA brake calipers and high-performance GSK discs → superior stopping power with unsurpassed sensitivity and action

ProTaper handlebars

ProTaper handlebars are second to none for function and style. Manufactured to exacting standards, the ProTaper handlebars features class-leading fatigue resistance while adding minimal weight. ProTaper logos are chemically applied and are scratch and peel resistant.

➢ ProTaper handlebars → class-leading function and style

Grips and throttle assembly

The ODI lock-on grip on the left side requires no gluing, while on the right, the vulcanised grip features an innovative integrated throttle mechanism. The assembly has easy free-play adjustment and, by changing a cam, throttle progression can be altered.

➢ Throttle assembly and ODI grips → easily alter throttle progression; easy grip mounting without glue

Map switch, traction control

Designed for easy operation, the standard map switch on off-road FE models selects between 2 EFI maps and activates the traction control. Traction control features an updated setting offering improved traction and control on slick terrain.

Traction control is selected to an on or off position from the switch and functions by analyzing throttle input from the rider and the rate at which RPM increases in the engine. If the RPM increases too quickly, the EMS registers a loss of grip and reduces the amount of power to the rear wheel ensuring maximum traction.

Additionally, all 2-strokes are also fitted with a standard map switch allowing selection between 2 ignition curves based on conditions or rider preference.

➢ Standard handlebar map switch (not on dual-sport) → alter engine characteristics according to conditions and rider preference

➢ Traction control → optimal traction in all conditions

Engine Management System (EMS)

Apart from controlling EFI parameters on the 4-strokes, the Keihin EMS features selectable engine maps on the off-road FE models via the switch on the handlebar, as well as traction control. Combined with the gear sensor, power delivery is tailored for each gear.

➢ Keihin EMS → smaller, lighter and faster at processing engine data for more efficient engine management

➢ Gear sensor → specific engine maps for each gear

On the 2-strokes, the EMS features an electronic control unit (ECU) which is responsible for a number of functions. The unit determines the ignition timing, the amount of fuel and oil injected and additionally receives information from the throttle position sensor, ambient air and intake pressure sensors as well as crankcase pressure and water temperature sensors to adapt values and make corrections for automatic temperature and altitude compensation eliminating the need to change carburetor jetting as in the past.

➢ 2-stroke EMS → modern engine management eliminating the need for jetting changes

Throttle body

The 4-stroke range features a 42 mm Keihin throttle body. The injector is positioned to ensure the most efficient flow into the combustion chamber. To ensure optimal throttle response the throttle cable is mounted directly without a throttle linkage, to provide more immediate throttle response and feeling.

➢ Throttle body → 42 mm, injector positioned for optimal flow, more immediate throttle response thanks to direct cable mounting

The 2-strokes use a 39 mm throttle body, which regulates the amount of air entering the engine via a butterfly valve operated by dual throttle cables connected to the handlebar throttle assembly. Unlike 4-stroke throttle bodies, fuel is not introduced at this point, but rather 2-stroke oil is mixed with the air entering the engine to lubricate the crankshaft, cylinder and piston. Additionally, a throttle position sensor (TPS) relays airflow data to the ECU, which in turn calculates the amount of oil and fuel delivered to the engine while a bypass screw regulates the idling speed and a cold start device opens a bypass providing more air for cold starts.

➢ 39 mm throttle body → regulates air flow, TPS relays airflow data

Exhaust system

Tailored specifically for each model using an innovative 3D design process, the 2-stroke header pipes feature advanced geometry and performance. The TE 250i/300i header pipe offers more ground clearance making it less susceptible to damage while a corrugated surface makes the header pipe more durable to damage from rocks and other hazards found on the trail. The 2-stroke mufflers also feature an aluminum mounting bracket and advanced internal construction for excellent noise damping and weight saving.

The 4-stroke exhaust system is expertly designed to deliver class-leading performance at the lowest possible weight. The header pipe is designed and manufactured in two pieces, to be as compact as possible. The joining position allows it to be removed without having to take out the rear shock. Further innovation allows for a short, compact silencer without increasing noise levels. The component is crafted from lightweight aluminum and is stylishly finished off in a black coating that highlights its premium quality.

➢ Corrugated surface on TE 250i/300i → more durable against damage

➢ Header joining position on 4-stroke → removable without detaching rear shock

Electric start and wiring harness

All TE and FE models come standard with an electric starter. The system uses a compact and light-weight Li-Ion battery, which is 2.2 lbs (1 kg) lighter than a conventional battery. With several years of experience of electric starters on Husqvarna Motorcycles’ off-road and dual-sport models, the proven reliability is second to none, ensuring a quick and seamless start in all conditions.

Additionally, the wiring harness concentrates all needed electrical components into a common area below the seat for easy accessibility.

Integrated cooling system and radiators

The radiators are expertly crafted using high-strength aluminum with CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) to channel air through the radiators more efficiently. The cooling system is intelligently integrated into the frame, eliminating the need for additional hoses. The large center tube running through the frame reduces pressure at this point, allowing for a consistent coolant flow.

Additionally, the radiators are mounted close to the center of gravity for improved handling agility.

All 4-stroke models are fitted with radiator fans as standard. For the 2-stroke models, radiator fans are optional and available in the Accessories catalogue.

➢ Integrated cooling → maximum efficiency in minimum space

➢ Large central tube → consistent coolant flow

Fuel tank

The polythene fuel tanks incorporate a quick release filler cap and an integrated fuel pump. The fuel pump features internal line routing directly from the pump to the flange for optimal fuel flow. Additionally, the external fuel line is specifically positioned to make it less exposed and susceptible to damage. A fuel level sensor is incorporated on all models.

Airbox and tool-less air filter access

The airbox is designed with precisely positioned inlet ducts aimed at preventing air deformation to ensure maximum airflow and maximum filter protection. The air filter is easily accessed, without tools, by removing the left side panel. Easy maintenance is guaranteed by the Twin Air filter and filter cage design, which features a simple fail proof mounting system for safe and accurate filter installation.

➢ Airbox → maximum air flow and filter protection

➢ Filter mounting system → safe and accurate protection against dirt

➢ Tool-less filter access → easy and fast maintenance

Wheels

Off-road models are equipped with black high-strength alloy rims by D.I.D with laser engraved logos that are coupled to CNC machined hubs using light-weight spokes and silver anodized aluminum nipples. The nipples incorporate an advanced design reducing the frequency of spoke checks and maintenance. Dual-sport models feature GIANT rims paired with CNC machined hubs and aluminum nipples.

➢ Lightweight but strong and reliable construction → minimum unsprung weight

Tires

The off-road range features Dunlop AT81 tires, offering advanced grip in a wide variety of different terrain. The dual-sport models feature Continental TKC80 tires, providing excellent grip both on and off-road.

Bodywork

The off-road and dual-sport range features bodywork which clearly showcases Husqvarna Motorcycles’ progressive approach to offroad motorcycles while striking dark blue and electric yellow graphics stylishly adorn the Swedish inspired design. The ergonomics are specifically tailored to deliver great comfort and control. As a result of extensive testing, the slim contact points make shifting between riding positions easier and allow the rider to flow with movement.

The flat seat profile, together with the seat cover texture, deliver superior comfort and control in all conditions.

➢ Progressive bodywork → distinctive looks, modern design and graphics

➢ Ergonomics → confidence-inspiring riding position in all riding situations

➢ Seat → flat seat profile for exceptional comfort and control in all conditions

TECHNICAL INFORMATION BY MODEL – 2-STROKES

TE 150i

Harnessing the ethos of a lightweight and nimble 2-stroke character, the TE 150i features the latest 2-stroke fuel injection technology, giving it all the convenience of modern 4-strokes at a fraction of the weight. The TE 150i is fitted with an electric starter as standard for easy starting in challenging situations. Additionally, the chassis offers precise flex characteristics, and in combination with WP suspension offers advanced handling characteristics and comfort in the most challenging conditions.

Engine

Using the latest 2-stroke fuel injection technology, the TE 150i has all the convenience of modern 4-strokes eliminating the need to premix fuel or adjust jetting at different altitudes. The engine uses specific shaft arrangements designed to harness the rotating mass of the engine in the ideal center of gravity. The lightweight and compact engine provides a powerful off-road specific power delivery while maintaining the inherent low-cost maintenance of a 2-stroke.

➢ Latest generation 2-stroke → fuel injection, powerful, light and compact

➢ Mass-centralization → significant benefits in handling and maneuverability

Cylinder and piston

The cylinder has a 58 mm bore, which features an innovative power valve design that delivers controllable power throughout the RPM range. The piston is designed to perfectly match the optimized combustion chamber contour delivering the highest level of 2-stroke performance.

Additionally, the cylinder features two inlet positions located on the transfer ports at the rear of the cylinder where a pair of fuel injectors are mounted. The injectors deliver the fuel downwards into the transfer port, which guarantees excellent atomization with the air travelling upward to the combustion chamber. This ensures a more efficient combustion resulting in reduced fuel consumption and emissions.

➢ Cylinder and piston → optimal combustion chamber contour

➢ Fuel injection → increased efficiency and reduced emissions

Crankshaft

With a 54.5 mm stroke, the crankshaft is perfectly balanced to reduce vibrations. The weighted flywheel attached to the crankshaft provides abundant torque and controllable off-road specific power while the larger alternator provides all the power needed for the EFI system.

➢ Light-weight crankshaft → very little vibration

➢ Large alternator → ample electrical power to power EFI system

Crankcases

The crankcases are manufactured using a high-pressure die-cast production processes resulting in a thin wall thickness and minimal weight.

To centralize mass, the layout features a shaft arrangement precisely positioned to harness rotating masses at the ideal center of gravity. The reed block features optimized carbon reeds for improved sealing.

➢ High-pressure die-cast production process → thin walls resulting in low weight

➢ Shaft arrangement → ideal mass centralization

Oil tank and pump

The TE 150i features an electronic oil pump, which feeds vital 2-stroke oil into the engine to keep it lubricated. The pump is located just below the oil tank and feeds the oil via the throttle body meaning the oil is not mixed with the fuel, eliminating the need for premixing as on traditional 2-stroke engines. The pump is controlled by the EMS and delivers the optimal amount of oil according to the current RPM and engine load. This reduces waste as well as excessive smoke being transmitted from the exhaust.

The oil tank is located beneath the fuel tank and is connected to a filler hose, which runs through the upper member of the frame to a filler cap conveniently located for easy refills. The tank capacity is 0.7 liter and is fitted with a sensor which illuminates a warning visible to the rider when the oil needs to be refilled.

➢ Oil pump and tank → convenient solution, eliminates premix

Gearbox

The TE 150i is fitted with a Pankl 6-speed wide range gearbox. The off-road specific ratios are tailored to the 150 cc power delivery while an innovative gear lever reduces dirt build up ensuring perfect operation in all conditions.

➢ Pankl 6-speed gearbox → specific off-road gearing

➢ Innovative gear lever → prevents dirt build up ensuring precise control

DS clutch

The TE 150i features a DS (Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine.

➢ DS clutch → excellent action and durability

Benefits

• Continuous 2-stroke development offering maximum performance and low running costs

• Low weight and agile handling

• Hydraulic clutch

• High-quality standard components

2021 Husqvarna TE 250i

TE 250i / TE 300i

The TE 250i and TE 300i incorporate the perfect balance between usable 2-stroke power and nimble lightweight handling and feature revolutionary 2-stroke electronic fuel injection. This new-age technology redefines 2-stroke competition motorcycles cementing their position in the off-road segment for the foreseeable future. Both the TE 250i and TE 300i add convenience and simplicity, doing away with premixed fuel and jetting changes of the past. It delivers efficiency and low emissions while retaining the simple character and inexpensive ownership of a 2-stroke.

Engine

The 250 cc and 300 cc 2-stroke engines have long been the best combination of unsurpassed power and light-weight construction. The simplicity and low maintenance cost of the 2-stroke motor has made it a favorite amongst off-road riders for generations. Both the TE 250i and TE 300i feature an innovative electronic fuel injection system. This comprises of a set of fuel injectors positioned at the transfer ports, which deliver the ideal amount of fuel to the engine in all conditions. This not only reduces fuel consumption and emissions but also provides a clean and smooth power delivery giving the loved 2-stroke the edge.

Additionally, the 250 cc and 300 cc engines have an advanced construction featuring shaft arrangements precisely positioned for greater mass centralization, a counter balancer shaft to reduce vibration, a twin valve-controlled power valve and 6-speed gearbox.

Cylinder

The 66.4 mm bore cylinder (72 mm on TE 300i) features a twin valve-controlled power valve system, which delivers smooth and controlled power throughout the RPM range.

Optimal exhaust port timing is achieved with the combination of a state-of-the-art, adjustable power valve drive and machined port window.

Additionally, the cylinder features two inlet positions located on the transfer ports at the rear of the cylinder, where a pair of fuel injectors are mounted. The injectors deliver the fuel downwards into the transfer port, which guarantees excellent atomization with the air travelling upward to the combustion chamber. This ensures a more efficient combustion resulting in reduced fuel consumption and emissions.

➢ Dual fuel injectors → excellent atomization, reduced fuel consumption

➢ Power valve → machined port window

Piston

The lightweight piston is perfectly matched to the cylinder and transmits minimal oscillating mass ensuring high levels of reliability and performance.

➢ Piston → fits perfectly to cylinder and combustion chamber

Engine casings

The TE 250i and TE 300i engines are designed to improve mass centralization.

As a result, the lightweight, die-cast engine casings are developed to accommodate the shaft arrangements in the ideal position, centralizing oscillating mass and improving rideability. Also, the counter balancer shaft is integrated in a very compact manner having little effect on the overall design.

Additionally, the water pump casing is designed for effective cooling by optimizing the flow of coolant.

➢ Die-cast engine casings → mass centralization, optimal handling

➢ Water pump casing → optimal flow of coolant for effective cooling

Counter balancer shaft

The engine houses a laterally mounted counter balancer shaft. The balancer significantly reduces vibration resulting in a smoother and more comfortable ride.

➢ Counter balancer shaft → significantly reduced vibration

Crankshaft

The crankshaft features a 72 mm stroke and is balanced in conjunction with the counter balancer shaft for minimum vibration. By incorporating a heavier ignition rotor, the crankshaft produces more inertia than its motocross counterpart, which improves control in the lower RPM range.

Gearbox

A 6-speed Pankl gearbox features off-road specific ratios while an innovative shift lever reduces dirt build up guaranteeing easy operation in all conditions.

➢ 6-speed gearbox → off-road specific ratios

➢ Gear lever → prevents dirt build up and blockage

DDS clutch

The TE 250i and TE 300i feature a DDS (Damped Diaphragm Steel) clutch. What this means is the clutch uses a single diaphragm spring instead of the more common coil spring design resulting in a much lighter clutch action. This design also incorporates a damping system, which increases both traction and durability. Additionally, the light and robust basket and inner hub guarantee optimal oil supply and cooling to the clutch.

Combined with the MAGURA hydraulic system guarantees a light and smooth clutch feeling which is almost maintenance and adjustment free.

➢ DDS clutch → light action with integrated damping system, increased traction and reliability

➢ MAGURA hydraulic system → light and smooth clutch action, almost maintenance free

Oil tank and pump

The TE 250i TE 300i features an electronic oil pump, which feeds vital 2-stroke oil into the engine to keep it lubricated. The pump is located just below the oil tank and feeds the oil via the throttle body meaning the oil is not mixed with the fuel eliminating the need for premixing as on traditional 2-stroke engines.

The pump is controlled by the EMS and delivers the optimal amount of oil according to the current RPM and engine load. This reduces waste as well as excessive smoke being transmitted from the exhaust.

The oil tank is located beneath the fuel tank and is connected to a filler hose, which runs through the upper member of the frame to a filler cap conveniently located for easy refills. The tank capacity is 0.7 liter and is fitted with a sensor, which illuminates a warning lamp visible to the rider when the oil needs to be refilled.

➢ Oil pump and tank → convenient solution, eliminates premix

Benefits

• State of the art 2-stroke technology

• Reduced fuel consumption

• No premix needed

• Smooth and clean power delivery

• Low maintenance costs

• Hydraulic clutch

• Excellent handling and agility

TECHNICAL INFORMATION BY MODEL – 4-STROKES

FE 350 / FE 350s

The FE 350 and FE 350s are known for their versatility in all types of terrain. With a lightweight chassis and ample performance, the 350 possesses a 450-rivalling power-to-weight ratio while keeping the light and agile feel of a 250. Combined with class leading WP suspension, selectable engine maps on the off-road model and MAGURA hydraulic clutch, the FE 350 and FE 350s feature an array of premium components for unsurpassed quality and reliability.

Engine

The 350 cc engine is designed to be powerful, light and compact. All major components and shaft arrangements are carefully positioned to best suit the performance and handling characteristics of the overall package. As a result, the engine weighs only 61.5 lbs (27.9 kg) while retaining its torquey nature, making the 350 engine accessible for both professionals and amateurs.

➢ Engine design → light and compact for optimized mass-centralization

➢ Powerful engine → accessible for all skill levels

Cylinder head

The cylinder head features advanced technology aimed at reducing weight and drag. As a result, the twin overhead camshafts rotate on a low friction surface while the four lightweight titanium valves (36.3 mm intake and 29.1 mm exhaust) are actuated by finger followers using a DLC (Diamond Like Carbon) coating. This aids the engine to rev freely while maintaining smooth, efficient power throughout the RPM range.

➢ Cylinder head → minimum drag for maximum performance

➢ Finger followers with DLC coating → reduced friction, increased performance

Cylinder and piston

Both FE 350 and FE 350s feature a forged bridged-box-type piston made by CP. The cylinder and piston are professionally engineered from high-strength aluminum resulting in outstanding performance and reliability. The compression ratio of 13.5:1, in combination with the state-of-the-art cylinder as well as cylinder head gasket, provides outstanding performance and reliability.

➢ State-of-the-art cylinder and cylinder head gasket → optimal compression ratio and engine performance

➢ Forged box-type → low weight, low oscillating mass

Crankshaft

The plain big end bearing features two force-fitted bearing shells ensuring maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals of 135 hours.

➢ Plain big end bearing with force-fitted bearing shells → 135-hour service interval

Counter balancer shaft

In order to counteract the rotational force of the crankshaft and reduce vibration, both models feature a multifunctional counter balancer shaft that also drives the water pump and timing chain.

➢ Multifunctional counter balancer shaft → reduced vibrations, compact design

Crankcases

The engines are designed to be compact while centralizing rotating masses. As a result, the crankcases are engineered to house the shaft arrangements at the ideal center of gravity and now also integrate the oil supply to the main bearing. The casings are manufactured using a high-pressure die-cast production process and are further optimized to reduce weight while retaining exceptional reliability. The iconic Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers.

➢ Crankcases → light and compact, mass-centralization

➢ High-pressure die-cast production process → reduced weight, while maintaining strength

Gearbox

The 6-speed gearbox from Pankl Racing Systems uses specific wide-range off-road type gearing. Additionally, a gear sensor allows the EMS to tailor a specific engine character suited for each gear.

➢ Pankl 6-speed gearbox → off-road specific ratios

➢ No-dirt gear lever → prevents dirt build up for perfect control

DDS clutch

The DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutch includes a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs making the clutch pull very light while also integrating a damping system for better traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine. The MAGURA hydraulic system ensures perfect action in all conditions.

➢ DDS clutch → compact with better action and improved durability

➢ MAGURA hydraulic system → perfect clutch action

Benefits

• Class leading performance and weight

• Centralized mass for top-level handling and maneuverability

• Advanced electronics for unsurpassed usability

• Hydraulic clutch and reliable gearbox for precise and smooth shifting

• Dependable electric start

FE 501 / FE 501s

The FE 501 and FE 501s feature class leading technology and premium components as standard. The chromium molybdenum frame is expertly crafted to offer the ideal flex while the powerful engine features shaft arrangements aimed at balancing mass centralization and handling. Combined with traction control, WP suspension and the progressive rear linkage, the FE 501 holds no compromise in pure off-road performance and precision while the FE 501s is the most powerful dual-sport in Husqvarna Motorcycles’ range.

Engine

Weighing only 64.8 lbs (29.4 kg), the engines are not only light and compact but feature the latest technology available offering unequalled performance, rideability and reliability. Additionally, the engine is suited specifically for off-road and dual-sport type riding with a standard electric start, 6 speed wide ratio gearbox and, on the off-road only FE 501, an array of advanced electronic rider aids such as traction control and the handlebar map select switch, delivering accessibility on a variety of terrain and skill levels.

➢ Engine → lightweight and compact

➢ Class leading electronics for the off-road only FE 501 → traction control, map select

Cylinder head

The SOHC cylinder head is incredibly compact and lightweight using a short profile with the camshaft located as close to the center of gravity as possible, significantly improving handling and agility. The lightweight valves are actuated via a rocker arm and feature timing specifically designed to deliver precise levels of torque and throttle response. The diameter of the titanium intake valves is 40 mm, while on the streel exhaust valves 33 mm. Low-friction DLC coating on the rocker arm and shorter low-friction chain guides offer the optimum efficiency and reliability.

➢ SOHC cylinder head → compact, low weight design, camshaft close to center of gravity

➢ DLC coating & low friction chain guides → low friction

Cylinder and piston

The lightweight aluminum cylinder features a 95 mm bore and a lightweight Konig forged bridge-box-type piston perfectly matched to the high-compression combustion chamber. This combination produces very little oscillating mass, which significantly reduces vibration and increases rider comfort. The high compression ratio of 12.75:1 reduces vibration and engine knocking, further increasing rider control and comfort.

➢ lightweight aluminum cylinder → 95 mm bore

➢ lightweight forged bridged-box-type piston by Konig → high performance, reduced oscillating masses

Crankshaft

A plain big end bearing comprising of two force-fitted bearing shells and ensure maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals of 135 hours.

➢ Plain big end bearing and force-fitted bearing shells → increased durability and service intervals

Counter balancer shaft

In order to counteract the rotational force of the crankshaft and reduce vibration, both the FE 501 and FE 501s engines uses a multifunctional counter balancer shaft, which also drives the water pump.

➢ Multifunctional counter balancer shaft → reduced vibrations, compact design

Crankcases

The crankcases are designed to house the shaft arrangements and internals of the engine in the best possible position, centralizing masses for a lightweight handling feel.

High-pressure die-cast production processes result in a thin but reliable wall thickness and keep weight to a minimum.

➢ State-of-the-art design → mass-centralization for lightweight handling

➢ High-pressure die-cast production process → thin walls for optimized weight, while maintaining strength

Gearbox

The lightweight 6-speed gearbox ensures smooth and precise shifting thanks to a low friction coating on the shifting fork. The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and keeps the lever tip in its original position even in the toughest conditions while a gear sensor allows for specific engine maps in each gear.

➢ 6-speed gearbox → lightweight

➢ Fork coating → smooth and precise shifting

➢ Gear sensor → specific engine maps for each gear

DDS clutch

The DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutch includes a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs making the clutch pull very light while the integrated damping system improves traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine. The MAGURA hydraulic system ensures perfect action in all conditions.

➢ DDS clutch → compact with better action and improved durability

➢ MAGURA hydraulic system → perfect clutch action

Benefits

• Most powerful Husqvarna off-road and dual-sport engine available

• Intuitive and confidence-inspiring riding experience

• Advanced electronics include traction control and adjustable engine maps (FE 501)

• Exclusive DDS clutch with MAGURA hydraulics for smooth and light clutch action

• Electric starter and compact Li-Ion battery