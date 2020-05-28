ORV brand adds ex-BRP, SC Autosports staff to manager roles

A growing off-road vehicle company has expanded its management staff by adding a pair of industry veterans with more than 18 years of experience in sales to dealerships.

McKinney, Texas-based HISUN Motor Corp., USA has named Chris Storrie as business development manager and Shea Fouchek as district sales manager.

Together, Storrie and Fouchek deliver over 18 years of combined industry experience, where they have successfully assisted dealers in driving revenue for their business.

Chris Storrie

Storrie comes to Hisun from BRP, where he was a sales rep tasked with developing underperforming territories for their entire product portfolio. Fouchek, formerly with SC Autosports, joins the team as a district sales manager.

Storrie will be responsible for managing the Northeastern territory, where he will lead all dealer sales operations and forge new partnerships with dealers.

Shea Fouchek

Fouchek will be assigned to the South-Central territory, where he will work closely with business development manager Tyler Houghton.

“Storrie and Fouchek are great fits for HISUN,” said Jason Walling, national sales manager of HISUN Motors Corp., USA. “I am fully confident in their ability to not only support our aspirations of developing the HISUN brand name, but also to enhance the dealer experience throughout the process. We are happy to have them aboard and look forward to their lasting contributions to our organization.”