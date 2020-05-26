Yamaha reveals 2021 Ténéré 700 dealership arrival timeline

Marietta, Georgia-based Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS) announced the 2021 Ténéré 700 dealership arrival date for the U.S. market.

Dealerships can expect to see the new models arriving at their stores beginning the first week of June. Earlier this year, Yamaha connected with customers interested in making the first Ténéré 700 purchases through the company’s website and dealer network, and orders started taking place today.

While the first shipment of Ténéré 700 motorcycles are expected to sell out, additional inventory will be arriving at authorized Yamaha dealerships for purchase later this summer and fall.

Customers who ordered their Ténéré 700 motorcycles were also given the opportunity to purchase one of two accessory packs. The Rally Pack features a skid plate, main stand, engine guard, radiator protector, chain guide, mono-seat rack and tank pad.

The Tour Pack features a main stand, engine guard, side case stays and a set of side cases with locks. All accessories for the 2021 Ténéré 700 can be found at www.shopyamaha.com.

With a spirit of adventure embedded in their DNA, Yamaha Adventure bikes are rugged, tough and reliable. Each Ténéré model in the Adventure Touring segment opens up the possibilities of endless travel and enables riders to discover a feeling of utter freedom where the only limits exist within a rider’s imagination.