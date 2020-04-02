After announcing an April 1 reopening following a two-week temporary closure due to the coronavirus, GO AZ Motorcycles of Scottsdale has decided to delay its reopening through the end of April. Here’s a note to the dealership sent to its customers:

Go Our Loyal GO AZ Motorcycles in Scottsdale Family –

Yesterday, we shared with you that we were reopening to the public today, Wednesday, April 1st. However, as events continue to unfold and with the safety of our customers, employees and community front-of-mind, we have reevaluated that decision and will again be closing our doors. This closure takes effect immediately through April 30, 2020, at which time we will provide an update based on information and guidance available to us at that time.

We are fortunate to have a dealership owner, Mr. Bob Parsons, whose greatest concern is for employee and customer health and safety. As you are aware, Mr. Parsons closed our dealership for two weeks beginning in mid-March, well before any mandated shelter-in-place order was issued for our state and his actions in this time of national crisis speak volumes to the values he holds dear, as protecting — and ensuring an income and health insurance — for our staff has been a priority.

We apologize for any inconvenience associated with this closure. If you have a motorcycle/vehicle in our Service department, you will be getting a call from one of our Service Writers within 24-48 hours. Work will be completed (subject to parts availability) on vehicles in our Service Departments and we will coordinate with you to arrange for pick-up at completion.

Please continue to direct any questions to customercare@goaz.com with the subject line "GO AZ Motorcycles in Scottsdale" so that we can ensure prompt handling of your message.

Thank you and please stay safe and healthy!

GO AZ Motorcycles in Scottsdale