Automotive dealer starts Yamaha, Suzuki powersports shop

A 25-year-old auto dealership has decided to add a pair of powersports brand to its flagship car shop, taking on Yamaha and Suzuki motorcycles and ORVs.

Toronto-based Serpa Automotive Group (SAG) has launched the new Serpa Motorsports dealership on Yonge St. in Aurora, Ontario. The new shop will feature new and pre-owned models, as well as pre-owned Honda and Harley-Davidson bikes.

"The Yamaha and Suzuki powersports brands are the perfect complement to our existing Serpa Automotive Boutique at the same location, which features luxury and high-end vehicles," said SAG vice president Stefano Serpa. "When customers purchase a luxury or sports model, the chances are excellent that they also might need off-road or water vehicles for cottages, ski chalets, second homes or hunting lodges. In addition, we also feature Jeep vehicles and RAM trucks in our Serpa Chrysler dealership, which also adds to the choices possible in one stop."

Dealer Principal Frank Serpa (right) and Stefano Serpa (left), vice president, cut the ribbon marking the launch of the new Serpa Motorsports Suzuki and Yamaha dealership in Aurora, Ontario. (CNW Group/Serpa Automobile Group)

Current inventory includes Yamaha ATVs such as the Grizzly, Kodiak and Raptor models along with Suzuki KingQuads and QuadSports. The Yamaha motorcycle line includes Sport, Sport Heritage, Adventure, Touring, Off-Road Competition and Recreation models. Suzuki models include Adventure, Cruiser, Dual Sport, Motocross, Off Road and Sport bikes. All new vehicle purchases carry exclusive additional AirMiles bonus rewards.

"The new Serpa Motorsports dealership will feature the same brand of dedicated superior customer service that is principle No. 1 at all Serpa Automotive businesses," said Frank Serpa, dealer principal. "Our motto at Motorsports, Live. Love. Ride, adds to our original Respect. Trust. Enjoy identity and means that whatever the customer needs related to a vehicle purchase, the Serpa group will make sure it happens to the buyer's ultimate satisfaction. Now celebrating our 25th anniversary, we have rapidly become the go-to place for 'any car, anytime, anywhere.' This concept is what we have building since we launched our first store in 1995.

"At Serpa Motorsports, we value the opportunity to create a long-term relationship with our customers, and we do that by making sure to exceed their expectations at all times, no matter what.”