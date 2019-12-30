2020 Snowmobile of the Year revealed

The Snow Goer Snowmobile Of The Year award annually anoints the snowmobile that each season introduced new technology, offered something new to the industry or moves the sport forward.

With past honorees offering new technology (2019’s Arctic Cat M 8000 Alpha One featuring a revolutionary single beam rear suspension) and new offerings (Yamaha’s SnoScoot and Arctic Cat’s ZR 200 in 2018), this year’s selection heading into a new decade will likely rekindle some fond memories for some riders at your dealership.

