Sponsored Content: Operate Your Snowmobile with Ease Using an ODYSSEY® Battery

Content provided by Enersys

Snowmobiling is an exciting sport filled with its own set of challenges. However, no one wants the challenge of being stranded in deep snow and freezing cold weather because of a failed battery. Even worse, being stranded in a location where there is no immediate assistance available. It’s important to equip your snowmobile with a powerful, rugged battery that’s up to the challenges of extreme weather conditions.

Let’s explore the different chemistries available to energize powersports vehicles, such as a winter snowmobile, to see which battery is right for you.

Lithium-ion Batteries

Lithium-ion batteries tend to have a higher upfront cost than alternative chemistries. They’re smaller, lighter and recharge easily. However, they typically do not provide as much power as other batteries, especially in cold temperatures; and don’t charge in freezing temperatures.

Flooded Lead Acid Batteries

Conventional flooded lead acid batteries are usually the least expensive option available but have many downfalls for this type of vehicle application. For starters, flooded lead acid batteries generally have a higher rate of self-discharge. Extremes in temperature can also dramatically affect the battery’s performance. Physical maintenance and human intervention are mandatory for proper operation, such as adding water to the battery and cleaning away corrosion after extended use. This type of battery is not the most robust, with cases and covers not built to withstand the severe shock and vibration dished out during an exhilarating snowmobile ride. If the battery case cracks, acid could leak from the battery. Excessive vibration can damage the battery’s internal components.

Absorbed Glass Mat Batteries

Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) batteries are a great choice for snowmobiles. These batteries withstand extreme temperatures, making them an excellent option for cold, snowy climates. They feature rugged construction, they’re non-spillable and are shock and vibration resistant. However, not all AGM batteries are the same. It’s wise to choose an AGM battery with an appropriate Cold Cranking Amperage (CCA) to give you adequate power to start your engine.

Thin Plate Pure Lead Technology

EnerSys® takes the benefits of AGM batteries a step further with its advanced portfolio of ODYSSEY® powersports batteries, engineered with proprietary Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) technology. The pure lead electrode plates in an ODYSSEY® battery can be made thinner so that more plates will fit than in a comparably sized conventional lead acid battery. The additional plates provide as much as 15 percent greater surface area, increasing the electrochemical reactions with the electrolyte. The result is significantly higher cranking power. Maintenance-free ODYSSEY® powersports batteries never require watering and are backed with an industry-leading warranty for added customer protection. The AGM construction of ODYSSEY® batteries—tightly compressed lead plates housed in a rugged outer case—makes them extremely shock and vibration resistant. For snowmobile rough riders, that’s important, as you never know what kind of terrain you will encounter along the way.

When it’s time to purchase a battery for your snowmobile, make sure you consider more than just price. Go with a battery that’s fully capable to take on all the challenges the sport of snowmobiling can dish out as well as all the fun!

