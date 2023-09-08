Sponsored Content: Prepping for Fall Economic Conditions

Content provided by United States Warranty Corporation

Showing that you have a way to curb inflationary parts via the extended warranty or service contract is a solid to today’s market. Research shows they are looking through their forums for a service contract administrator that specializes in protecting all the traditional electronic and mechanical components but also includes audio upgrades, GPS, hands-free communications and LEDs. A nod to the EV trend, more consumers are exploring the benefits of lifetime battery replacement programs, Prepaid maintenance for on and off-road vehicles, more robust tire and wheel plans that offer 3-year terms and Theft Protection that has multiple benefit options and is transferrable. Not all service contract administrators are the same.

With a cloud-based F&I management platform USWC is the extended service contract provider offering exclusive partnership incentives in addition to profit-sharing and rebate programs. After the factory warranty expires, what protection do you offer your customer? A family owned and operated claims administrator might be your powersport aftermarket one stop shop. Just sayin’.

Jay Demaske, VP, Dealer & Agent Relations

United States Warranty Corporation

Phone: (800) 233-9878

www.uswceagle.com

www.calendly.com/jay-demaske