Sponsored Content: United States Warranty Corporation

Ever feel like a specialist in a world of generalists? Quick 2 minute read for Sales and Service.

Smart powersport dealerships know how to separate within niche markets and promote value proposition. Based on recent data, millennials have been getting into entry and midlevel rides and boomers are choosing off road options like side by sides and the crazy fun ATV/UTVs. As with UTVs, aftermarket favorites for motorcyclists include wheels and tires, audio upgrades, GPS, hands-free communications, improved lighting, riding and safety gear, and lifestyle apparel. Like UTV treks, street and off-road motorcycle rides are often social activities, right? These lifestyle crossover opportunities are your value proposition.

Look for a service contract administrator that specialize in protecting those same recreational pursuits by covering the all the traditional electronic and mechanical components but also include wheels and tires, audio upgrades, GPS, hands-free communications and LEDs. Not all service contract administrators are the same. While offering just the OFW is old school, savvy shoppers are looking for that relationship connection too. Showing that you have a way to curb inflationary parts via the extended warranty or service contract is a solid with both boomers and millennial buyers. Moreover, going back 20 model years helps specialized markets.

Recently at industry events, we heard from many of you that having a family owned one-stop shop, automating the F&I process with a cloud-based F&I management platform is business critical. Does your extended service contract provider offer exclusive dealer partners incentives and promotional initiatives in addition to profit-sharing and rebate programs? USWC is your powersport aftermarket specialist.

