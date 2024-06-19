Arctic Cat updates rebate pricing for ‘Green Tag’ sales event

Arctic Cat has announced an update to its “Green Tag” sales rebate pricing. The company now offers up to $2,500 in savings on select MY 2022 and 2023 off-road vehicles.

Arctic Cat now offers up to $2,500 in savings on select MY 2022 and 2023 off-road vehicles. (Photo: Arctic Cat)

Customers can use the updated rebates on the entire Alterra ATV lineup, from the Alterra 90 to the Alterra 600.

For UTVs, Arctic Cat says it offers rebates on the popular Prowler Pro and Prowler Pro Crew and an 18-month extended warranty.

From now until July 31, 2024, customers can contact participating Arctic Cat dealers for specific rebate amounts and availability.