LAFD ‘Fire Hogs’ motorcycle club to ride to 9/11 Memorial

More than 50 members of the Fire Hogs Motorcycle Club consisting of mostly retired Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) members are taking a nearly 3,000 mile ride to the site of the 9/11 terrorist attacks to pay their respects to those fallen.

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas and Fire Hogs Motorcycle Club president Jack Wise held a ceremonial ride kick-off the at 6:30 am at Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center on August 30, 2021, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

