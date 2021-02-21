TCF’s Middle Market team has been named a winner of the 2020 Greenwich Excellence Award for U.S. Middle Market Banking in two regional categories:

Cash Management - Overall Satisfaction (Midwest)

Likelihood to Recommend (Midwest)

Greenwich Associates evaluated more than 600 middle market banking providers and just 30 were determined eligible to win a Greenwich Excellence Award. Their process involved more than 11,000 interviews with executives of businesses across the country with sales of $10 million – $500 million.

TCF’s Middle Market team offers a full breadth of relationship banking products for businesses in the following industries: manufacturers, distributors, service providers, and commercial real estate companies with revenues of $10 million-$250 million. The team’s success is largely attributed to the deep relationships it has created with local businesses that operate within TCF’s footprint. In 2020, TCF’s Middle Market and Treasury Management teams focused on improving existing technologies and innovating new solutions to address their customers’ needs.

"We are very honored to receive these awards and are grateful to Greenwich for the recognition. The awards reinforce the outstanding service our teams provided our customers throughout a very challenging year," said Mike Jones, President and Chief Operating Officer of TCF Bank.