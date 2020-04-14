Dealership reopening parts and service; temp check for staff

After being directed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on March 23 to temporarily suspend nonessential business activities due to the coronavirus, one dealership has announced that it is back in business for parts and service.

Planet Powersports in Coldwater, Michigan, informed its 19,000 Facebook followers on Monday that it will begin offering limited services today. The showroom doors will remain locked, but curbside pickup and delivery options are available for parts and service. All staff will undergo a temperature check prior to being permitted to work each day.

Social distancing policies will be in effect at the dealership. The news was greeted with 42 shares within the first two days of being posted on Facebook.