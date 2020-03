A report on Forbes.com titled “Why a Taiwanese Motorcycle Maker Invested Millions In Southeast Asian Ride-Hailing Giant Grab” reveals that a “venture capital firm backed by Taiwan-based motorcycle maker Kymco has invested $30 million in Grab, southeast Asian’s biggest ride-hailing service, earlier this month.”

The report goes on to say that “Kymco Capital made the investment to make inroads for Kymco itself to supply Grab’s pan-Southeast Asia fleet with electric scooters…”

Read the Forbes article here.