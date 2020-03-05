CFMOTO Canada adds retail financing partner

A Canadian point-of-sale finance and technology company that has processed over $4 billion in loan application since its launch over a decade ago has signed a retail financing partnership agreement with CFMOTO Canada.

LendCare Capital has cleared a path to provide fast, reliable and affordable financing options for the powersports, auto, retail, home improvement and health sectors.

"It was an obvious strategic and collaborative partnership for both companies," said Ali Metel, CEO of LendCare Capital. "By combining the resources and reach of a world-renowned leisure manufacturer with the No. 1 non-prime powersports lending company in Canada, we will be able to extend specialized financing opportunities to more Canadian consumers."

LendCare will provide financing solutions, customized to CFMOTO's Canadian-based dealer network, enabling their customers to finance CFMOTO products, seamlessly at the point-of-sale.

"Building relationships with well-established Canadian companies like LendCare, creates new opportunities for both our brand and dealer network to capitalize on better serving our Canadian customers," said Rodolphe Arenales, general manager of CFMOTO Canada. "We are proud to have LendCare as a financing partner and look forward to what our companies will accomplish together."

CFMOTO Canada and LendCare bring a wealth of experience in the leisure industry and have spent a combined three decades servicing Canadian businesses and consumers.

Founded in 1989, CFMOTO designs and manufactures recreational sports vehicles. It has an annual production capacity of 800,000 engines and 600,000 vehicles distributed in over 70 countries.