Nearby residents voiced their concern over a developer’s proposal to turn a former landfill into a powersports park, according to a report on WBKO.com out of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The idea of powersports complex and the noise and traffic it would bring has many residents concerned. They voiced those concerns at a recent meeting.

The first event at the park is scheduled for May.

