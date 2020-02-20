Home » News » NPA parent Copart posts quarterly revenue growth

February 20, 2020

Copart, Inc. has reported financial results for the quarter ended January 31, 2020.

For the three months ended January 31, 2020, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $575.1 million, $259.9 million, and $168.7 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $90.2 million, or 18.6%; an increase in gross profit of $51.7 million, or 24.8%; and an increase in net income of $37.3 million, or 28.4%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the three months were $0.71 compared to $0.55 last year, an increase of 29.1%.

For the six months ended January 31, 2020, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $1.1 billion, $514.8 million, and $386.9 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $183.3 million, or 19.4%; an increase in gross profit of $110.6 million, or 27.4%; and an increase in net income of $141.4 million, or 57.6%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the six months were $1.62 compared to $1.01 last year, an increase of 60.4%.

Excluding the impact of discrete income tax items, disposal of non-operating assets, foreign currency-related gains, certain income tax benefits and payroll taxes related to accounting for stock option exercises, and the effect on common equivalent shares from ASU 2016-09, non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended January 31, 2020 and 2019, were $0.65, $0.52, $1.30 and $0.99, respectively.

