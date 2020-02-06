Tucker’s 2020 Offroad Catalog available now

The 2020 Tucker Powersports Offroad catalog has been released, with the digital flip book version of the catalog now available for dealers and customers. Tucker’s 2020 Offroad catalog contains a large selection of offroad motorcycle parts and accessories from brands recognized as market leaders.

A few of the new offroad products Tucker will offer in 2020 include:

PROTAPER – Self-Engaged Launch Assist (SELA) start device features a unique twist-lock mechanism that allows riders to set the device without the help of a second person.

RENTHAL – R-Works Fatbar36 uses Renthal’s 36Tech handlebar standard and proprietary Zarilium material to create a high strength handlebar that is 36% lighter than the standard 28mm diameter Fatbar.

RENTHAL – 36Tech Handlebar Clamps offer a range of bar mounts that enable users to fit Renthal’s new R-Works Fatbar36 handlebar to original triple clamps.

RENTHAL – Limited Edition SX Crossbar Pads feature color-matched foams carefully matched to the pad covers for the closest match to O.E. colors.

LECTRON FUEL SYSTEMS – Lectron Carburetors have no jets and automatically compensate for a wide range of elevation and temperature changes, which equates to less time fixing and tuning, and more time riding.

YOSHIMURA – Signature RS-12 Exhaust features an aggressive, intelligently designed, asymmetrically shaped profile that allows maximized muffler volume that helps manage sound, add power, and provide more clearance for the tire and brake caliper.

The printed version of the 2020 Tucker Offroad catalog is in the works and will be shipping to dealers shortly. View the entire online 2020 Tucker Offroad catalog at http://online.fliphtml5.com/lxnd/fdiz/