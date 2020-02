Middletown Cycle of Middletown, Ohio will soon be making the move to a new location. According to a report from Journal-News, the dealership has purchased a 93,000 square-foot former Target building, which will more than triple the floor space of the current location while allowing the dealership to expand its brands, products and service.

The dealership, which is to be renamed Octane Outlet of Middletown, is projected to open the new location sometime this spring.

Read the full article here.