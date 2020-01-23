Midland Powersports of Midland, Texas has received approval of its request for a zone change from PD, planned district for a shopping center to amended PD, planned district for a shopping center at its business at the West Business I-20 Frontage Road and Tradewinds Boulevard, according to a report from mrt.com. The zone change will allow the business to construct an inventory and storage facility.

Tom Heller, president of Midland Powersports, said the new building will allow the business to store large crates containing units inside.

Read the full story here.