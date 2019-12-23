Dealership turns to science museum to get kids on bikes: report

Hands-On Harley-Davidson, a traveling exhibit created by the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum in partnership with the Harley-Davidson Motor Company, will be making a pitstop in Greensboro Science Center in January.

Riding High Harley-Davidson is partnering with the Greensboro Science Center in January to provide children ages 3 – 7 the opportunity to test drive an IRONe Electric Balance Bike. Along with test rides, the exhibit includes a variety of opportunities for kids to experience motorcycling, from exploring a pretend motorcycle dealership to building their own motorcycle.

