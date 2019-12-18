Vespa USA launches e-commerce sites to connect dealers, customers

To facilitate a more connected modern consumer, Vespa has updated the purchasing path, allowing buyers to connect with dealers through an online process when buying new vehicles, accessories and apparel.

Vespa is already known for blending classic style with modern technology, and today the brand increases its ability to interact with a contemporary and connected consumer. The Vespa USA online store offers customers the ability to browse existing vehicle styles, colors, displacements, as well as accessory and apparel offerings.

Using Vespa USA’s network of authorized Vespa dealerships, purchasers can consider stock availability, ongoing promotions, and delivery preferences in order to receive an official estimate and place an order directly, at any time, day or night, convenient to them.

As a tool to the dealership network, the Vespa Online Store will help pre-qualify interested parties for special financing and promotions, on the model of their dreams, ahead of their arrival. To better support the customer’s vision and interests, the online store allows consumers to consider popular performance and cosmetic accessories, as well as technical and lifestyle apparel, which in turn allows the dealership to better serve each customer’s style and quickly allocate restocking as needed.

Optimized for both desktop and mobile platforms, Vespa is pleased to announce its own e-commerce tool that streamlines the consumer journey, better supporting dealerships to manage and fulfill their expectations.

The Vespa Online Store is developed to optimize the amount of information available online, which Vespa expects will bring more customers into authorized dealerships and continue to grow the amount of satisfied Vespa owners on the road.

The online store is now live at https://storeusa.vespa.com