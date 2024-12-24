Real Deal Revolution nonprofit celebrates 10th anniversary

Real Deal Revolution has helped hundreds of women, children, and male motorcycle riders learn how to weld, pinstripe and rebuild their carburetors at this year’s biggest motorcycle and automotive events. Real Deal Revolution is powered by skilled and passionate tradeswomen who empower others to break boundaries and achieve extraordinary feats.

Real Deal Revolution was co-founded by the legendary Jessi Combs, the fastest woman on Earth and the first female Grand Marshal of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and renowned automotive painter and bike builder Theresa Contreras. The nonprofit has seen its most impactful year yet. It has launched several new programs, including a Moto scholarship with Doffo Winery, been awarded a VF Foundation grant, and was recognized by Event Marketer among its “Top Experiential Exhibit Trends.”

With support from iconic brands such as Dickies, Harley-Davidson, Lincoln Electric and Industrial Metal Supply Co., and assistance from the Jessi Combs Foundation, Real Deal Revolution has brought its traveling workshops to over 13 industry events, including The One Moto Show in Portland, Babes Ride Out in New York, Harley-Davidson Homecoming, Four Corners Rally, Biker Belles Woman’s Day in Sturgis and The SEMA Show.

“Dickies is incredibly proud to support Real Deal Revolution and their mission to champion the vital role of women within the skilled trades,” says Troy Kerr, director of Marketing for Dickies. “Their passion and energy while breaking down barriers and fostering an inclusive environment is truly inspirational.”

Some of Real Deal Revolution’s packed 2024 workshops and instructors include:

Pinstriping by: Shayna Guy – custom painter on Netflix’s Resurrected Rides Theresa Contreras – co-host of Auto Revolution’s “High Octane Hustle” podcast

by: Resin by: Tamara Robertson – engineering expert for Discovery Channel’s “Mythbusters Jr.”

by: Carb Rebuilds by: Riley Schlick – “Riley’s Rebuilds” started as a teenager Bobbi Prueter – award-winning bike builder

by: Welding by: Hannah Stout-Ortega, Zoe Carmichael, Lindsey Hover, Sana Abbas and other scholarship recipients of The Jessi Combs Foundation

by:

“As we celebrate our tenth year, we’re even more driven heading into our next decade of empowering others through hands-on skilled trades,” says Theresa Contreras, co-founder of Real Deal Revolution. “Working with partners like Dickies and being awarded the VF Foundation grant has played a pivotal role in not only us looking good while doing what we love, but by supporting us in our mission to help supercharge our future. With support like theirs, we look forward to making Real Deal Workshoppes even more accessible to everyone.”