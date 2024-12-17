iMotorsports expands with Yamaha Motorcycles

iMotorsports of Elmhurst, Ilinois, has announced the addition of Yamaha motorcycles to its product line-up. iMotorsports is now one of Yamaha’s newest and largest dealers handling service and sales in the Midwest.

“Yamaha compliments our current business very well. Until now, we did not offer a metric motorcycle for all levels of riders’ abilities,” says Haider Saba, co-founder of iMotorsports. “Yamaha consistently offers the best products and continues to drive innovation forward. Yamaha has been underserved in the Chicago market for over 15 years and we’re ready to move the brand forward in this market.”

iMotorsports is now one of Yamaha’s newest and largest dealers handling service and sales in the Midwest. Photo courtesy of iMotorsports

“We are very happy to have iMotorsports join our Yamaha Team of dealerships as one of our official Motorsports Dealers now representing the greater Chicago area,” says Tracy Simmons, regional manager for Yamaha’s North region. “Yamaha’s diverse line of motorsports products are known for both performance and reliability. We know that iMotorsports will help to ensure our customers enjoy many new lifetime experiences on their new Yamaha motorcycle and scooter products.”

The new Yamaha product line is now available at iMotorsports’ Chicago dealership in Elmhurst, where Indian Motorcycles, Polaris Slingshots, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, and Sea-Doo PWCs are also sold.